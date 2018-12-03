Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Salamat, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Salamat, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Salamat works at Dr. Mehrdad Salamat, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.