Dr. Mehrdad Saliminejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saliminejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Saliminejad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehrdad Saliminejad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Saliminejad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kamali Medical Corp.5750 Downey Ave Ste 202, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-4939
-
2
Todd Cancer Institute Womens Specialty Center2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saliminejad?
Dr. Saliminejad was very good to me. Very thankful he was the Dr I seen for the first time for the procedures I had. Will most definitely see him again. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mehrdad Saliminejad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891934832
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saliminejad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saliminejad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saliminejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saliminejad works at
Dr. Saliminejad has seen patients for Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saliminejad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saliminejad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saliminejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saliminejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saliminejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.