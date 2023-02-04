Overview of Dr. Mehrdad Tafreshi, MD

Dr. Mehrdad Tafreshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago|Utesa and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tafreshi works at Meadows Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.