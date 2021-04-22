Dr. Mehrdad Vosoghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vosoghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrdad Vosoghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehrdad Vosoghi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Vosoghi works at
Locations
Ian G Renner M.d. Inc5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (310) 556-7747
Serpah Medical PC2080 Century Park E Ste 710, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 556-7747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vosoghi and Staff are the best. I have been taking care of by his office for years. They are very professional and care about your well being. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Mehrdad Vosoghi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467499350
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vosoghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vosoghi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vosoghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vosoghi works at
Dr. Vosoghi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vosoghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vosoghi speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vosoghi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vosoghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vosoghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vosoghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.