Dr. Mehrdod Parsa, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mehrdod Parsa, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Johns Creek Dental Excellence2880 Old Alabama Rd Ste 100, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Directions (770) 284-5650Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsa?
Excellent! Great service and attentive care! TLM
About Dr. Mehrdod Parsa, DMD
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598826190
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsa.
