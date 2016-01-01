Dr. Mehreen Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehreen Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehreen Khan, MD
Dr. Mehreen Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney and Hypertension Care Center, PA1213 Hermann Dr Ste 460, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 930-1873
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
About Dr. Mehreen Khan, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1457562399
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Dow Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.