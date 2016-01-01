Overview

Dr. Mehri-Mary Mansubi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Mansubi works at FRED & MARY MANSUBI A PROF MEDICAL CORP, A CORPORA in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.