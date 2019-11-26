Dr. Mehrnoosh Almassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrnoosh Almassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehrnoosh Almassi, MD
Dr. Mehrnoosh Almassi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almassi's Office Locations
- 1 2485 High School Ave Ste 111, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 356-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almassi?
Cannot recommend this doctor highly enough. She is extremely committed to her patients, is so kind and so thorough in making sure you are well cared for. There is no one I would recommend higher and I am a particular person when it comes to my health. If you want the best medical care from an OBGYN see Dr. Almassi.
About Dr. Mehrnoosh Almassi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1679622872
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almassi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almassi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almassi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Almassi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.