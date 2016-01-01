Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrullah Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehrullah Khan, MD
Dr. Mehrullah Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Antietam Neurology Center PA11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 227, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 797-1900
Fulton County Medical Center214 Peach Orchard Rd, Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233 Directions (301) 797-1900Tuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mehrullah Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
