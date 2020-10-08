Overview of Dr. Mehrun Elyaderani, MD

Dr. Mehrun Elyaderani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Elyaderani works at Orthopaedic Associates in Westlake, OH with other offices in Oberlin, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.