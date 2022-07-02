Dr. Mehrzad Seraji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seraji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehrzad Seraji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehrzad Seraji, MD
Dr. Mehrzad Seraji, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They graduated from STATE CENTER OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Seraji works at
Dr. Seraji's Office Locations
Advent Behavioral Care - St. Peters255 Spencer Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-2550Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to. Doesn’t take long for real trust.
About Dr. Mehrzad Seraji, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942539085
Education & Certifications
- STATE CENTER OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Seraji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seraji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seraji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seraji has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seraji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seraji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seraji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seraji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seraji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.