Dr. Mehtap Canastar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehtap Canastar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Canastar works at
Locations
Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 255-5382
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Canastar discovered a problem that I had no symptoms of, it was due to her professionalism and thoughtful care that the diagnosis was made. I know that her high quality of care is going to improve and extent my life.
About Dr. Mehtap Canastar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Canastar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canastar speaks Turkish.
