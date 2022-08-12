Overview

Dr. Mehul Amin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at Amin Medical Center in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.