Dr. Mehul Bhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehul Bhatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Care1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 513-2273
-
2
Heart and Vascular Care433 Highland Pkwy Ste 201, Ellijay, GA 30540 Directions (678) 513-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and excellent doctor. So happy he is treating both my husband and I.
About Dr. Mehul Bhatt, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1811199946
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Gujarati.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
