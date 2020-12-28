Overview of Dr. Mehul Garala, MD

Dr. Mehul Garala, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Garala works at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC in Glenview, IL with other offices in Morton Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.