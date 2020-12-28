Dr. Mehul Garala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehul Garala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mehul Garala, MD
Dr. Mehul Garala, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Garala works at
Dr. Garala's Office Locations
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC2401 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5680
Triad Radiology & Imaging Ltd.9000 Waukegan Rd, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 375-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garala is one of the most thorough, patient, doctors I have ever encountered. He explains things thoroughly. He patiently followed through with me over the course of four visits, initially for back pain, and then guiding me through PT, MRI, and injection. Highest recommendation.
About Dr. Mehul Garala, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821206442
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Garala. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.