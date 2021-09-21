Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehul Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Mehul Mehta, MD
Dr. Mehul Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from St. Thomas Hospital, Univ Of London-London, England|United Medical Dental Schools Of Guy's And St Thomas's, University Of London and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Michigan Surgery Specialist - Warren11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 112, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-6880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Auburn Hills3100 Cross Creek Pkwy Ste 150, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Directions (248) 475-0502Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Dupuytren’s Contracture. The first doctor (another practice) I saw dismissed it. Decided to see Dr. Mehta since he did a wonderful job on my grandson’s broken arm. So glad I did! He repaired the contracture and got my moving again quickly. My finger is straight again! The entire staff is excellent.
About Dr. Mehul Mehta, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1770575763
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp U of CT|University of Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- St. Thomas Hospital, Univ Of London-London, England|United Medical Dental Schools Of Guy's And St Thomas's, University Of London
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
