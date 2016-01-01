Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehul Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mehul Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Emory Clinic Gastroenterology, Atlanta, GA5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-3184
Loganville Internal Medicine3869 HIGHWAY 81, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 635-8650
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629231048
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology
