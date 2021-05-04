Dr. Mehul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehul Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Lake Nona9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 360, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 266-3627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
We decided to treat with Dr. Patel upon his arrival at UCF Health. We found him to be very personable and caring. Dr. Patel placed us at easy, taking time to answer all our questions. My wife recently had cataract surgery and Dr. Patel could not have been more accommodating from the surgery to the follow up care. Thank you Dr. Patel!
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1336587484
- Howard University
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
