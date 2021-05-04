See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Mehul Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mehul Patel, MD

Dr. Mehul Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. Patel works at UCF Health in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Lake Nona
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 360, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Blepharitis

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2021
    We decided to treat with Dr. Patel upon his arrival at UCF Health. We found him to be very personable and caring. Dr. Patel placed us at easy, taking time to answer all our questions. My wife recently had cataract surgery and Dr. Patel could not have been more accommodating from the surgery to the follow up care. Thank you Dr. Patel!
    Frank Carnevale — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Mehul Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1336587484
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

