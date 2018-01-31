Overview

Dr. Mehul Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.



Dr. Patel works at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Greencastle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.