Dr. Mehul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehul Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehul Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Iu Health Physicians Gastroenterology (senate Blvd)1801 Senate Blvd Ste 700, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-6300
- 2 1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 360, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-2100
-
3
Putnam County Hospital1542 S Bloomington St, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions (317) 217-2100Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel had an excellent bedside manner. He was very friendly and put me totally ant ease. I watched the colonoscopy and he was informative about moving etc. The procedure was not a big deal. He apologized for the long wait. I told him I'd rather wait that means he is taking the time he needs with each patient.
About Dr. Mehul Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1922042142
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.