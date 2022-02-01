Overview

Dr. Mehul Sonawala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Sonawala works at First Step Optimal Health Corporation in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.