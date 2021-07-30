Overview of Dr. Mehul Taylor, MD

Dr. Mehul Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Valley Orthopedic Institute in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.