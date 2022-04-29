Dr. Mei Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mei Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mei Huang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Tenn and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Barnes Jewish St Peters Family Medi201 Bjc Saint Peters Dr Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-9615
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
had colon and stomach scope 4/19/22 not just Dr but the whole staff was great I was inform of everything they were going to do the whole time the colon or stomach scope was no pain before or after and Dr came in to let me know the finding and what she had done.thank you to Dr Huang for making me as ease with everything
About Dr. Mei Huang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1417972597
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Sch Med/Barnes-Jewish Hosp
- Univ Tenn
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.