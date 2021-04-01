Dr. Mei-Hui Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mei-Hui Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mei-Hui Wang, MD
Dr. Mei-Hui Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Mei-hui Wang M.d. LLC1 Clyde Rd Ste 101, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang clearly establishes that she is listening to everything that you say and provides guidance to help you through maze known as our health care system. You never have to wait for a direct response to whatever your questions are between appointments. I always receive a response during the day of the question or if it is after hours or the office is closed you will have the answers when you get up in the morning. The ability to have that arrangement is invaluable as opposed the wrong reports and lost records.
About Dr. Mei-Hui Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821067232
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
