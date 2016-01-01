Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mei Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mei Tang, MD
Dr. Mei Tang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Baltimore Med Ctr - Iod6569 N Charles St Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3051
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tang?
About Dr. Mei Tang, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1457495483
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.