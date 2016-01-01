Overview of Dr. Meihong Li, MD

Dr. Meihong Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj New Jersey Med School



Dr. Li works at Li & Li Mds in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.