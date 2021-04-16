See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Meike Uhler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Meike Uhler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (74)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meike Uhler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They graduated from Tulane University Med School Louisiana and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Highland Park Hospital.

Dr. Uhler works at Fertility Centers of Illinois in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warrenville Clinic
    28373 Davis Pkwy Ste 502, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 324-4483
  2. 2
    Hinsdale Clinic
    907 N Elm St Ste 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 729-2188
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Highland Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Cervical Polyps
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Cervical Polyps

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Uhler?

    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr Uhler is an absolutely incredible doctor. She is an expert on everything fertility. Whatever questions you have, she knows the answer off of the top of her head. Dr. Uhler and her team were professional, knowledgeable, compassionate and most importantly realistic. Infertility is really hard and I’m so thankful that we had Dr. Uhler to help us through it. I cannot recommend her enough!
    Felicia — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meike Uhler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Meike Uhler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Uhler to family and friends

    Dr. Uhler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Uhler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Meike Uhler, MD.

    About Dr. Meike Uhler, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174666705
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Chicago Il
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University Med School Louisiana
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uhler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uhler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Meike Uhler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.