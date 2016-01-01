Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Yuen works at
Locations
1
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (818) 378-1767
2
Harbor UCLA Medical Foundation Professional Practice21840 Normandie Ave # 850, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-5189
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386687929
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
