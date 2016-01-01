Overview

Dr. Meiling Yuen, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Yuen works at Harbor Ucla Medical Center in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.