Dr. Meimin Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meimin Xie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Xie works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center209 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 413-8250
Silver Falls Dermatology and Allergy939 Mountain View Dr Ste 120, Shelton, WA 98584 Directions (360) 427-2733
Hospital Affiliations
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is patient, caring, and all around a good doctor. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Meimin Xie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1144379918
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xie has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
