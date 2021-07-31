Dr. Meir Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meir Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meir Friedman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 972-1506
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5694
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group420 Saybrook Rd Ste A, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 636-2010
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman performed a pacemaker replacement procedure for my Mother. We were both pleased with the outcome and the compassionate bedside manner of the doctor. We highly recommend this man.
About Dr. Meir Friedman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Yiddish
- 1194851295
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
