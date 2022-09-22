Dr. Meir Malmazada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malmazada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meir Malmazada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meir Malmazada, MD
Dr. Meir Malmazada, MD is a Pulmonologist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Malmazada works at
Dr. Malmazada's Office Locations
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center255 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-5535
Meir Malmazada M.d. PC345 N Main St Ste 11, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 639-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was thorough and nice.
About Dr. Meir Malmazada, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
