Dr. Meisje Burton, MD
Overview of Dr. Meisje Burton, MD
Dr. Meisje Burton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton's Office Locations
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-8188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burton was extremely helpful and actually took her time to make me feel comfortable and answer all of our questions! (Which is so rare to find) Super glad we found her!! All of her staff was friendly and nice also. Great environment!
About Dr. Meisje Burton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891141727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
