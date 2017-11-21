See All Hand Surgeons in Cedar Rapids, IA
Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD

Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Kuo works at Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuo's Office Locations

    Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC
    202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 247-3010
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Outpatient Surgery Ctr of Cedar Rapids
    1075 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 558-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740484922
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuo works at Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Kuo’s profile.

    Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

