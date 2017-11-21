Overview of Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD

Dr. Meiying Kuo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Kuo works at Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.