Dr. Mejdi Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mejdi Ahmad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Medical Offices of Manhattan201 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 879-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used this doctor several times for a variety of reasons, and have always been very happy with the care I received. I would definitely recommend him
About Dr. Mejdi Ahmad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1760492250
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
