Overview of Dr. Mel Garrovillo, MD

Dr. Mel Garrovillo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cebu Doctors' College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Garrovillo works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Lake Wales in Lake Wales, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

