Overview

Dr. Mel Peralta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Peralta works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.