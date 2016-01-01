Dr. Melana Yuzefpolskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuzefpolskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melana Yuzefpolskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melana Yuzefpolskaya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Yuzefpolskaya works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Yuzefpolskaya?
About Dr. Melana Yuzefpolskaya, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457673402
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- NYU Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuzefpolskaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuzefpolskaya accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuzefpolskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuzefpolskaya works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuzefpolskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuzefpolskaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuzefpolskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuzefpolskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.