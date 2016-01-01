Overview

Dr. Melana Yuzefpolskaya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Yuzefpolskaya works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.