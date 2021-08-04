Dr. Melani Shaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melani Shaum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Santa Monica2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 560W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 231-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Melanie and staff are excellent! She takes her time to answer all your questions and concerns and she is so caring dedicated and smart! I totally recommend her to whoever needs the best oncologist! Forever thankful!
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shaum has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
