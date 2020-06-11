Dr. Melanie Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Adams, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Adams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adams Dermatology10700 Charter Dr Ste 320, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Dr. Adams is knowledgeable, skillful and passionate about her work. She caught a tiny melanoma that the head of derm surgery at Hopkins told me was the smallest he ever had seen diagnosed. Her interpersonal style is warm, attentive and kind. She is aware that she has had some challenges finding skillful, reliable support staff who reflect her high standards.
About Dr. Melanie Adams, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265406078
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.