Overview of Dr. Melanie Altizer, MD

Dr. Melanie Altizer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Altizer works at South Miami Hospital in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

