Dr. Melanie Appell, MD
Dr. Melanie Appell, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dermatology Associates2100 16th Ave S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 380-6162Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Appell is the consummate professional. EXTREMELY knowledgeable! She does NOT OVERDO facial treatments like some Derm Docs and I never feel like she’s trying to “sell me” anything. I’ve gone to her for 20 years. Best anti-wrinkle doc in town!
About Dr. Melanie Appell, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Dr. Appell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appell has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Appell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appell.
