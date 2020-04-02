Overview

Dr. Melanie Appell, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Appell works at Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.