Overview of Dr. Melanie Aya-Ay, MD

Dr. Melanie Aya-Ay, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Aya-Ay works at St. Joseph's Hospital - North in Lutz, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.