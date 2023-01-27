Dr. Melanie Belt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Belt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Belt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Regional Clinic Obgyn South4315 James Casey St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 383-9752
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belt?
She a great doctor. She delivered my son. She gave me and him the best care. I recommend her to everyone, but I also don't like to share. :)
About Dr. Melanie Belt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1639396849
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Belt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belt.
