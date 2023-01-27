Overview

Dr. Melanie Belt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health and Science Center|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Belt works at ARC- Austin Regional Clinic- South OB in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.