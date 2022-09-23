Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett-Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD
Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Bennett-Sims works at
Dr. Bennett-Sims' Office Locations
CarlinVision2377 Lenora Church Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 797-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My entire family has been going to Dr. Sims for several years. She is amazing. Dr. Sims is very thorough, patient and and personable. You will never feel like you are just another number.
About Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1982896106
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins/Wilmer
- Georgetown/Geo Wash Hosp
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Spelman College
Dr. Bennett-Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett-Sims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett-Sims speaks Croatian.
