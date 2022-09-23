See All Ophthalmologists in Snellville, GA
Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD

Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Bennett-Sims works at CarlinVision, Snellville, GA in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bennett-Sims' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CarlinVision
    2377 Lenora Church Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 797-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2022
    My entire family has been going to Dr. Sims for several years. She is amazing. Dr. Sims is very thorough, patient and and personable. You will never feel like you are just another number.
    Marsha Bohannon — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1982896106
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins/Wilmer
    Residency
    • Georgetown/Geo Wash Hosp
    Internship
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Spelman College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Bennett-Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett-Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennett-Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennett-Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bennett-Sims works at CarlinVision, Snellville, GA in Snellville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bennett-Sims’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett-Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett-Sims.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett-Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett-Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

