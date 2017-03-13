See All Oncologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD

Oncology
Overview of Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD

Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Medicine

Dr. Bergman works at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bergman's Office Locations

    Yale University School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 865-9028
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic
    601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Providence Gynecologic Oncology Clinic
    101 W 8th Ave Ste 1400, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 474-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • Pullman Regional Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital
  • Whitman Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    Mar 13, 2017
    I recently learned that I had a large mass on my left ovary. I was referred to Dr. Bergman and was seen almost immediately. Walking into Cancer Care Northwest was a scary and emotional experience. I loved that Dr. Bergman met me in the waiting room rather than having someone else call me back. She was so kind, thorough and allowed me to ask as many questions as I wanted. I didn't feel rushed, or like I was just "another patient." She was so kind throughout my surgery and post-op.
    Becky in Spokane, WA — Mar 13, 2017
    About Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Medicine
    • Akron General Med Center
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Colgate University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melanie Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

