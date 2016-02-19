Dr. Melanie Bienvenu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bienvenu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Bienvenu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Bienvenu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lsu and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Lafayette General Medical Center1214 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-7991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Acadiana Endoscopy Center443 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-1126
Acadiana Gastroenterology Associates439 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 269-0963
Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bienvenu is fantastic. She's patient and very responsive. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Melanie Bienvenu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922269281
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Uab Hospital|Univeristy of Alabma-Birmingham
- Lsu
- LSU
- Gastroenterology
