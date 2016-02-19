Overview

Dr. Melanie Bienvenu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lsu and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Bienvenu works at ACADIANA HOSPITALIST SERVICES, INC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.