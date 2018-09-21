Dr. Melanie Blumenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Blumenthal, MD
Overview of Dr. Melanie Blumenthal, MD
Dr. Melanie Blumenthal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Blumenthal works at
Dr. Blumenthal's Office Locations
ABC Pediatrics Medical Center3772 Katella Ave Ste 101, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 594-8853
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr Melanie and her husband Dr. Rick are exceptional Pediatricians who go above and beyond to care for our children. My daughter, is now 19 and missed her doctor. Thank God they are still caring for my 14 year old son. The entire team is amazing! I am so glad I came in pregnant about 20 yrs ago and met the God sent best Pediatricians around.
About Dr. Melanie Blumenthal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenthal works at
Dr. Blumenthal speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.
