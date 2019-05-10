Dr. Melanie Carreon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carreon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Carreon, MD
Dr. Melanie Carreon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Melanie Carreon MD PA1199 E College St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 379-9266
Great Experience. Friendly staff with a great doctor. All my questions were answered and I received awesome results with my procedure. I am extremely happy. Anyone looking for lipo should definitely come here!
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Carreon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carreon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
