Dr. Melanie Clemenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Clemenz, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 904 7th Ave Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4700
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4748
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clemenz is the best. Her office staff is incredibly responsive. She gets my highest rating
About Dr. Melanie Clemenz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1245599935
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemenz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemenz.
