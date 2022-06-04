Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Collins, MD
Dr. Melanie Collins, MD
Dr. Melanie Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Renaissance Womens Group12201 Renfert Way Ste 225, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-6626Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Super friendly staff! Dr. Collins is very polite, helpful and patient about answering questions.
About Dr. Melanie Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1407858707
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
