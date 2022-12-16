Dr. Melanie Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Costa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Costa, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Costa works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Wexford1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 485-9085Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Bloomfield4727 Friendship Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 746-8942
-
3
Forefront Dermatology - Shadyside5750 Centre Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 746-8943
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costa?
Professional and specific to my condition I found Dr Costa very good
About Dr. Melanie Costa, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801976733
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa works at
Dr. Costa has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.